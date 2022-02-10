ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.65. 155,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 320,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

