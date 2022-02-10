Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,894 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $310,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

