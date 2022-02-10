Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 167.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.