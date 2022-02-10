Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $898,000 Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728,316 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Quotient Technology worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $681.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

