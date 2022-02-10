Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander’s worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $261.02 on Thursday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.15 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.