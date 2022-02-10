Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,300 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Catalent were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.76. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

