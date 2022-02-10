Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 28,211 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,211 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.92% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 62.55% and a return on equity of 47.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.