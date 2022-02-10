Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 520,936 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 520,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

