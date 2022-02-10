Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 93,132 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,132 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.