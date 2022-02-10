Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $14.96. Arteris shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Arteris alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000.

Arteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.