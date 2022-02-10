Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.84) to GBX 2,470 ($33.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,946 ($26.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,995.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,964.29.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

