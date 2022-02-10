Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
