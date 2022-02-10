Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

