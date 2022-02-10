Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $60.99

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $58.01. Astec Industries shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 72 shares.

Separately, Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

