Athanor Capital LP Decreases Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 100,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5,733.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

VII opened at $9.77 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

