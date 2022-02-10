Athanor Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

NSTD stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.