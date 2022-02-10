Athanor Capital LP Has $349,000 Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Athanor Capital LP raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.15% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

