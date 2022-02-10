Athanor Capital LP Lowers Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Athanor Capital LP cut its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

