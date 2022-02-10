Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $47,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

