Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

ATO opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

