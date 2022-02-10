Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 2814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

