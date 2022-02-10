Atom Investors LP Buys 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,066.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

