Atom Investors LP Lowers Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

