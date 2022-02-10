Atom Investors LP Purchases New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

