Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 6,215 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 488.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.
In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $5,050,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
GATX opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.38%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
