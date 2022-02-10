Atom Investors LP Takes Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

NSTG stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

