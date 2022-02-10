AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

