Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $19.10. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 2 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on AURA. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aura Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
