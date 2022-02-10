Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Tops $12.44 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $868,880.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.96 or 0.00247287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

