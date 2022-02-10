Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($94.91).

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($103.45) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday.

Aurubis stock opened at €99.16 ($113.98) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a 12 month high of €102.60 ($117.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

