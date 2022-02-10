Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €90.00 ($103.45) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.57 ($94.91).
Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €99.16 ($113.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a fifty-two week high of €102.60 ($117.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86.
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.