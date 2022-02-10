AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoNation stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.