Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 85.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

Avalara stock opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

