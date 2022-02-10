Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 1,496,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,643. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.