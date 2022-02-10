Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE AVLR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 1,496,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,643. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.
AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.71.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.