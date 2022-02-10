Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVTR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
