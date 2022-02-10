Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $92,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

