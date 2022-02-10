Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. Avient has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Get Avient alerts:

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.