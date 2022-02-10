Axa S.A. Buys 88,447 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,447 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 113,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

