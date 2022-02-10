Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,609 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.