Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $31,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $36,959,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

