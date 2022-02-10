Axa S.A. Sells 241,638 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,638 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

