Axa S.A. Sells 5,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $29,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

