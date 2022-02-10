Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

