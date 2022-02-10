Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Axe has a market cap of $88,755.01 and $55,855.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

