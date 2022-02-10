Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZYO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

