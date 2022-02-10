B. Riley Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 8,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

