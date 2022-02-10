Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 964,206 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,206 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Sabre worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,293,961,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,034,000.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

