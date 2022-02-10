Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,873 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $151.72 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

