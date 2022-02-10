Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 30,965 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
