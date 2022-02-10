Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 94,523 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

