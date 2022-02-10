Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,122 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $240.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average is $267.39.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

